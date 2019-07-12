Brinker Capital Holding in Paccar (PCAR) Increased by $687,344 as Share Value Rose; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holder Select Equity Group LP Cut Its Holding

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 43.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 10,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,110 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 23,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.49. About 400,472 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 42.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 91,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 121,640 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.41 billion, down from 212,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $194.49. About 877,881 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.38 million activity. Shares for $1.04M were sold by ARMSTRONG RONALD E. Another trade for 7,528 shares valued at $506,485 was made by Davila Marco A. on Wednesday, February 13. $671,666 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was sold by Quinn T. Kyle. $53,915 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares were sold by HUBBARD TODD R. The insider DANFORTH DAVID J sold 3,049 shares worth $197,383.

