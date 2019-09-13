Brinker Capital Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) Has Decreased by $790,664; As Parsley Energy (PE) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Syntal Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $2.10 Million

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 70.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 4,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 1,704 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $335,000, down from 5,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $203.97. About 1.09M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $1.15B-$1.25B; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 40.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 110,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 162,141 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, down from 272,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 3.79 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY EXPECTS ROYALTY BURDEN IN DELAWARE BASIN TO FALL 10%; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80 million and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amercian Tower Reit Com (NYSE:AMT) by 4,781 shares to 8,063 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,841 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $120.33 million for 12.05 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hap Trading Ltd Co reported 16,589 shares stake. Waratah Capital Advsr Ltd stated it has 260,558 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 162,141 are held by Syntal Prns Limited Liability Company. Moody Natl Bank Division holds 0.04% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 79,885 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 347,660 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Carroll Fincl Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cwm Lc stated it has 49,497 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cardinal Limited Liability Com Ct owns 1.24 million shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. 1.09M are owned by D E Shaw Company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd has invested 0.59% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 427,696 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 47,789 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial has 0.13% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 2.68M shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northstar Asset Limited Liability Co reported 14,970 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 89,668 shares. 137,488 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc. Cullinan Assocs reported 27,410 shares. Central Comml Bank Tru holds 2,623 shares. Cornerstone Cap invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Atlantic Union Bank owns 6,200 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 2,992 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 29,398 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Investments. Haverford Trust Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 22,416 shares. Jacobs And Ca reported 27,712 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Los Angeles And Equity reported 16,758 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Roffman Miller Associate Pa reported 27,369 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc holds 69,614 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 19,325 shares to 53,502 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 6,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 EPS, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $496.15M for 19.46 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.