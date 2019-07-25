Brinker Capital Holding In Coca Cola Co (KO) Was Has Raised; Ci Investments Upped Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Stock Rose

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 883,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.89M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347.99 million, up from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.54. About 7.43 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN LINEAR CONTENT COMPANY:CNBC; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 79.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 29,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,732 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 36,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 12.01 million shares traded or 1.41% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA TO REFRANCHISE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Cap Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 6,625 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust, Ohio-based fund reported 620,584 shares. Bath Savings Tru has 43,057 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Alphaone Inv owns 0.14% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,840 shares. Aureus Asset Llc invested in 0.05% or 6,780 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested 2.39% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Covington Cap Mgmt invested in 1.13% or 309,843 shares. James Invest owns 333,692 shares. First City Cap Management holds 1.71% or 40,112 shares in its portfolio. 46,200 were accumulated by Hussman Strategic Advsrs. Washington owns 319,462 shares. Kanawha Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.37% or 165,694 shares in its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 14,780 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Cap Ltd Liability has 726,677 shares for 3% of their portfolio.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 337,904 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $94.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 70,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,966 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 29,637 shares to 8,636 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 14,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,759 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps Bell accumulated 18,613 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability owns 472,624 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 2.17% or 804,380 shares. Northeast Investment Management stated it has 40,821 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain reported 11,284 shares. Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 9,500 shares. Moreover, Bridges Invest has 0.12% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 65,100 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.63% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1.36M shares. Eagleclaw Managment Llc has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 1St Source Comml Bank owns 21,993 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Nadler Financial, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,133 shares. Lawson Kroeker Management Inc Ne accumulated 19,830 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 21.73M shares. Bowen Hanes And has 0.13% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).