Brinker Capital Has Upped Its Summit Hotel Pptys (INN) Stake by $461,901; Md Sass Investors Services Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $10.19 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 87,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 147,359 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38 million, up from 60,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (INN) by 36.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 41,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 116,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 217,635 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 15.54% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 115,025 shares to 673,071 shares, valued at $28.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 128,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,780 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp reported 6.83M shares stake. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 2.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tradition Mngmt Llc has invested 2.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kemper Corp Master Retirement has 71,200 shares for 5.33% of their portfolio. Northstar Grp Inc Incorporated owns 6,613 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Sanders Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 11.96M shares or 6.88% of the stock. Michigan-based Managed Asset Portfolios Lc has invested 5.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Md Sass Invsts Incorporated has invested 2.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenleaf Tru owns 164,173 shares. 115,681 are owned by Private Asset Management. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communication holds 3.36% or 337,554 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 13,012 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated holds 3,266 shares. Sterling Cap Lc has 1.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stanley Limited reported 3.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Limited holds 0.02% or 1.86 million shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 2.30 million shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Company owns 11,034 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 716,299 were accumulated by Grace White Inc New York. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 141,910 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.06% or 2.39M shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Qs Investors invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc invested in 1.69 million shares. Kbc Nv holds 3,268 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 33,233 were reported by Dupont Mgmt Corporation. Systematic Financial LP reported 0.75% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 448,113 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & holds 0% or 153,100 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1.55M shares.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Cr Strategies Incm Fd (JQC) by 57,196 shares to 116,211 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,989 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).