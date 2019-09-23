Brinker Capital Has Upped Its Biotelemetry (BEAT) Position by $351,216; Henry Schein (HSIC) Holder Quantum Capital Management Lowered Position as Valuation Rose

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 41.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 111,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 157,747 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.03M, down from 269,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $62.45. About 469,432 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Transaction Structured as ‘Reverse Morris Trust’ Transaction Intended to Be Tax-Free to Henry Schein Hldrs for U.S. Tax Purposes; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Henry Schein, Inc. of the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS ON MARCH 16, BOARD APPROVED SHIRA GOODMAN AS NEW NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to spin off, merge its animal health business with start-up; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC); 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Complete Transaction in 2Q of 2018

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 74.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 7,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 17,173 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $827,000, up from 9,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 123,994 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.51 million for 18.15 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Align Technology a Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Henry Schein (HSIC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Henry Schein Stock Dropped 27% Today (But Not Really) – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein Is Accepting Applications for the 2020 Global Product Donation Program – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 39,711 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Agf Invs Incorporated owns 2,816 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank, a New York-based fund reported 21,162 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management has invested 0.12% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 848 shares. Aurora Counsel accumulated 0.75% or 23,627 shares. Morgan Dempsey Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,008 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 57,465 shares. Colony Limited Liability Co owns 33,052 shares. Athena Capital Advisors Limited holds 0.32% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 20,005 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 16,079 shares. Kistler reported 800 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 0.22% or 378,568 shares. Rathbone Brothers Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,800 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 28,360 shares to 63,092 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 13,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,315 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).