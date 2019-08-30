Brinker Capital Has Upped Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Stake by $1.20 Million; Wellington Management Group Llp Increased Its Minerals Technologies (MTX) Position

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (MTX) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 178,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.70 million, up from 956,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Minerals Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.55. About 1,210 shares traded. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has declined 28.95% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MTX News: 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ON APRIL 18, 2018, ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDMENT TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 9, 2014 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – REFINANCING REVOLVING FACILITY REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES: PACT TO BUY SIVOMATIC HOLDING B.V; 16/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES – ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, CURRENT CREDIT FACILITIES; 01/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies Completes Acquisition Of Sivomatic Holding B.V; 19/03/2018 MTX BOARD AMENDS BYLAWS TO REVISE PROXY ACCESS PROVISION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Minerals Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTX); 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES: AMENDMENT INCL. NEW $300M REVOLVER; 30/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 38.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 14,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 52,254 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 37,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $95.3. About 46,962 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House approves government spending bill despite conservative revolt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 25,530 shares. Renaissance Llc owns 533,300 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Manikay Prtnrs accumulated 542,000 shares or 5.61% of the stock. Pnc Services Group reported 0% stake. Weik Capital Mngmt holds 0.49% or 11,915 shares in its portfolio. First Fincl Corporation In stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 3,490 are held by Greenleaf Tru. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 79 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,802 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 2,900 shares. The New Jersey-based Roundview Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). M&T Commercial Bank reported 0.02% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Perkins Coie Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Jane Street Gp Llc owns 538,312 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3,156 shares to 30,902 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 7,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,009 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTX shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 32.77 million shares or 1.72% less from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa owns 118,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 32,248 are held by Texas Yale Capital. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 2,212 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Registered Invest Advisor stated it has 5,465 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX). Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.13M shares in its portfolio. 1.47 million are held by Franklin Resource Inc. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 64,300 shares. Moody Bancshares Tru Division owns 53,322 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 8,732 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.16% or 19,550 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement owns 25,297 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 99,697 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 3.35M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Lc has 273,215 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $35,391 activity. The insider Deans Alison Ann bought $23,663.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) by 1.44 million shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 1.78 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).