Brinker Capital Has Raised Its Holding in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) by $376,203; Prospector Partners Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $2.33 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 16,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 41,170 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.73M, down from 57,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.43. About 4.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 48.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 4,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 13,004 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 8,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $99.04. About 1.22 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Technologies Announces the First Single Box, Multi-Channel Solution for Wideband mmWave Measurements – Business Wire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 50,893 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dorsey Wright And Assoc holds 1.69% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 77,683 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 323 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Scotia Capital reported 2,272 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Creative Planning holds 21,828 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Belgium-based Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.03% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 13,109 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 220,253 shares. Royal London Asset has 0.06% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Nomura Asset Management, a Japan-based fund reported 103,729 shares. Spinnaker Trust invested in 0.03% or 3,047 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 160,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 31,018 shares to 11,717 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 11,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,745 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $729.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO) by 10,300 shares to 89,700 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.30 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.