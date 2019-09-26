Brinker Capital Has Raised Its American Intl Group (AIG) Stake; Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) Has 1.71 Sentiment

Kewaunee Scientific Corp (KEQU) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.08, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 12 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 7 decreased and sold their stock positions in Kewaunee Scientific Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 1.29 million shares, up from 1.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Kewaunee Scientific Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

Brinker Capital Inc increased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 5.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brinker Capital Inc acquired 7,780 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Brinker Capital Inc holds 142,475 shares with $7.59M value, up from 134,695 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $48.66B valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $55.94. About 1.77M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, makes, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company has market cap of $44.00 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Domestic and International. It has a 86.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Kewaunee Scientific Corporation for 35,591 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 97,692 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 9,180 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Investment Counselors Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 33,500 shares.

The stock increased 2.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 1,144 shares traded. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) has declined 43.85% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEQU News: 30/05/2018 – Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 DJ Kewaunee Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEQU)

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity. 1,000 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares with value of $51,710 were bought by Vaughan Therese M.