Brinker Capital Has Lifted Stake in F M C (FMC) by $1.51 Million; As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Rose, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Cut Holding

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 4,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 740,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.91 million, down from 745,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $127.29. About 948,966 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 281.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 19,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,864 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 7,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 190,615 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 21/05/2018 – FMC Corp Names Mark Douglas President and COO; 23/05/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Expands Subdistribution Network; adds KVR Energy to its Growing Global List; 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF PRIOR; 12/03/2018 – VFS GLOBAL BUYS MIDDLE EASTERN FMC PARTNER AL ETIMAD; 13/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.65-Adj EPS $1.75

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.30 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 56,837 shares to 542,774 shares, valued at $76.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 42,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ajo Lp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lourd Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 19,791 shares. Affinity Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 45,508 shares. 282,290 are held by Dana Inv Advisors. Bailard invested in 0.07% or 10,830 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.2% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 5,318 shares. Altfest L J And Com stated it has 16,729 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of invested in 115,737 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Oakworth Cap holds 0.08% or 3,777 shares. 51,689 are owned by Davenport Ltd Liability. Stonebridge Cap Management Inc owns 0.16% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4,040 shares. 15,530 were reported by Susquehanna Intll Gru Limited Liability Partnership. The Missouri-based Parkside State Bank Trust has invested 0.2% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Ltd Company reported 1.82M shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 682,288 shares. Cardinal Limited Liability Ct reported 2.11% stake. First Mercantile Trust Co has 16,439 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 62,602 were accumulated by Cohen & Steers. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc stated it has 3,090 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Pension Ser accumulated 0.06% or 188,601 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Moreover, Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 27,522 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Northern Trust holds 0.05% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 2.71 million shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 6,548 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 181,071 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 7 shares.