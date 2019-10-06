Brinker Capital Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Volt Information Sciences (VISI) Sentiment Is 4.33

Volt Information Sciences Inc (VISI) investors sentiment increased to 4.33 in Q2 2019. It’s up 3.45, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 13 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 3 cut down and sold their stakes in Volt Information Sciences Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 15.99 million shares, up from 7.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Volt Information Sciences Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 8 New Position: 5.

Brinker Capital Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 7.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brinker Capital Inc acquired 7,631 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Brinker Capital Inc holds 109,750 shares with $15.33 million value, up from 102,119 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $236.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $80,157 activity.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc holds 10.23% of its portfolio in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. for 2.41 million shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 567,711 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Archon Capital Management Llc has 0.58% invested in the company for 707,285 shares. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.32% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 264,334 shares.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides staffing and information technology infrastructure services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $59.39 million. It operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and Technology Outsourcing Services and Solutions divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides contingent staffing, direct placement, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers.

More notable recent Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Volt Information Sciences Reports 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results – Stockhouse” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Volt Information Sciences Announces NYSE Ticker Symbol Change to â€œVOLTâ€ – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Volt Information Sciences to Host Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, September 5th – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Volt Information Sciences Names Bob Houghton as Chief Information Officer – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Volt Information Sciences Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8. About 61,931 shares traded or 17.40% up from the average. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VISI) has risen 20.79% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical VISI News: 03/05/2018 – VOLT Smart Yarns CEO Is Featured Speaker at NPE 2018: The Plastics Show on May 8, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Volt Information Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VISI); 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 18/04/2018 – EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ YUTIQ™ for Posterior Segment Uveitis to be Presented at the 2018 Association for Research in Visi; 07/05/2018 – DRONE VOLT SA ALDRV.PA – SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ONE OF ITS DISTRIBUTORS; 07/03/2018 – VOLT INFORMATION SCIENCES INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.51; 24/04/2018 – DRONE VOLT SA ALDRV.PA SAYS EXCLUSIVE 5-YEAR DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT SIGNED LAST MARCH BETWEEN DRONE VOLT AND PROSIC; 07/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL AG CONG.DE – CONTINENTAL AND CITC ESTABLISH JOINT VENTURE FOR PRODUCTION OF 48-VOLT BATTERY SYSTEMS; 29/03/2018 – DRONE VOLT SA ALDRV.PA – TRANSFER ON PUBLIC COMPARTMENT OF EURONEXT GROWTH; 29/03/2018 – DRONE VOLT SA ALDRV.PA – TRANSFER TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 3

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustco Natl Bank Corp N Y reported 23,611 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors holds 21,807 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Next Gru Inc reported 15,146 shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc reported 4,865 shares stake. 13.29M are owned by Massachusetts Fin Ma. B T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt accumulated 23,048 shares. 2,788 are owned by Augustine Asset. Washington Trust has invested 0.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Iowa State Bank has invested 0.71% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clal Ins Entertainment has invested 0.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bluestein R H & owns 308,074 shares. Sabal accumulated 163,169 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 88,604 shares stake. Vermont-based M Kraus & has invested 1.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gavea Investimentos Ltda holds 20.76% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 59,761 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $158’s average target is 21.29% above currents $130.27 stock price. Walt Disney had 22 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, September 19. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $13900 target. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital given on Tuesday, August 20. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, June 6.

Brinker Capital Inc decreased Worldpay Inc stake by 11,852 shares to 12,745 valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Proshares Tr stake by 67,045 shares and now owns 22,341 shares. Ishares Tr (IJR) was reduced too.