Brinker Capital Has Increased Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake; REMY COINTREAU FF ORDINARY SHARES (REMYF) Shorts Raised By 0.81%

Brinker Capital Inc increased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 74.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brinker Capital Inc acquired 8,822 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 7.96%. The Brinker Capital Inc holds 20,628 shares with $2.09M value, up from 11,806 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $17.69B valuation. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $107.41. About 1.33M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD

REMY COINTREAU FF ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:REMYF) had an increase of 0.81% in short interest. REMYF’s SI was 324,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.81% from 321,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3242 days are for REMY COINTREAU FF ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:REMYF)’s short sellers to cover REMYF’s short positions. It closed at $136.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 459,252 shares. Cambrian Cap Ltd Partnership holds 10.41% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 71,784 shares. Shaker Investments Limited Company Oh accumulated 3,682 shares. Ranger Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 268 shares in its portfolio. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1.34% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 19,515 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 38,228 shares. Texas Cap Savings Bank Tx stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Connecticut-based Conning Inc has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Rhumbline Advisers holds 238,569 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 250,087 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gideon Capital Advisors reported 0.16% stake. Gabelli Funds Llc has 143,528 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company invested in 40,961 shares. Polygon Mngmt Ltd holds 20,500 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Fund Mgmt reported 44,391 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Brinker Capital Inc decreased Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) stake by 6,992 shares to 13,857 valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) stake by 2,654 shares and now owns 8,008 shares. Rapid7 Inc was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback Energy had 20 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, March 11. Williams Capital Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $153 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of FANG in report on Monday, March 11 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 21. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity. 5,313 shares valued at $505,352 were bought by Hollis Michael L. on Friday, March 8.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company has market cap of $7.37 billion. It operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands divisions. It has a 42.04 P/E ratio. The firm produces a range of cognacs under the RÃ©my Martin and Louis XIII brands.