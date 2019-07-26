Brinker Capital Has Cut Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $306,555 as Stock Value Rose; First Washington Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Cut by $1.10 Million

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 13.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 1,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,443 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 12,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $220.86. About 1.11M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – New York Post: There’s a favorite to succeed Goldman’s CEO, and it isn’t Gary Cohn; 08/05/2018 – Brad Lich to address the Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference; 05/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds Infosys; 01/05/2018 – Goldman to pay $110m over foreign exchange trades; 19/03/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Blackstone to buy 80% in Pune mall for $47.5m, Goldman to exit; 25/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs clinches crown as Ideal Employer in global financial space; 18/05/2018 – Goldman says market fears about slowing global growth and rising interest rates are overblown and commodities can shake off those headwinds; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FAIL IN VOTE; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.16 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – Goldman: Something strange is happening with the US economy that could cause interest rates to jump

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 617 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, down from 3,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $35.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1938.74. About 4.12 million shares traded or 5.97% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes -adviser; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will now deliver packages to Prime members’ cars; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL Renew Contract For Thursday Night Football Streaming — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Fresh Stab at $16 Billion Housekeeping Industry; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs; 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Nasdaq closes in correction Amazon leads tech lower; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended its 18-month delivery partnership with Amazon effective May 1; 03/04/2018 – After attacks on Amazon, US Chamber criticizes targeting American business

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Ltd has 9,496 shares. Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,032 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp reported 0.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Llc stated it has 3,204 shares or 2.25% of all its holdings. Addison holds 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 873 shares. Webster Bancshares N A holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,900 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 16,629 shares. Cambridge Advsr Inc invested in 123 shares. Moreover, Regent Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2.88% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ubs Oconnor holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,353 shares. Insight 2811 Inc owns 113 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 8,938 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt owns 0.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 703 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Invest Inc has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sphera Funds Management Limited has 3,000 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 22,990 shares to 76,405 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 51,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,113 shares to 76,315 shares, valued at $13.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 11,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.