Brinker Capital Has Boosted Its U S Concrete (USCR) Position by $315,659; Transdigm Group (TDG) Position Lifted by Triple Frond Partners Llc

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 212,162 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.32M, up from 197,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $548.21. About 275,160 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Net $196.3M; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $525 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (USCR) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 7,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 19,134 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $793,000, up from 11,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in U S Concrete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $788.17M market cap company. The stock increased 6.05% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $47.31. About 255,657 shares traded or 13.82% up from the average. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – BLD:BORAL TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4,319 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 81,977 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited invested in 651 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cap Ww stated it has 2.59M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Financial Counselors Inc has invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 0.05% or 41,225 shares. First Personal Fincl Services holds 153 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability invested in 990 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.04% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Avalon Advsr Limited Co holds 620 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Ghp Invest Advsr holds 0.03% or 502 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Prudential Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 47,609 shares.

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

