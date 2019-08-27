Brinker Capital Has Boosted Its Holding in Marathon Oil (MRO) by $1.93 Million as Share Price Declined; Capital Returns Management Has Upped American Intl Group (AIG) Holding by $15.74 Million; Valuation Rose

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 65.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 120,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 304,757 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, up from 184,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 8.59M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 10/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Signs Heads of Agreement to Process Third-Party Volumes Through Existing Equatorial Guinea Infrastructure; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Oil Board Member Michael E.J. Phelps Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4038.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 366,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 375,135 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15 million, up from 9,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 2.13M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Net Premiums Written $6.17 Billion; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Limited has 250,000 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp has 10.73 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas holds 79,150 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.05% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 156,599 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 0.19% or 989,657 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Duncker Streett & reported 3,812 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 1.24 million shares. Boston stated it has 0.28% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). 333,537 were reported by Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd. Boston Advsrs Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 87,905 shares. Moreover, Carlson Lp has 0.27% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 897,200 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.07% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 345,643 shares.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 11,137 shares to 68,712 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,443 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Somerset Tru Company has invested 0.42% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Highland Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 113,847 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Enterprise Serv Corp owns 326 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 292,622 shares. Sei Com holds 871,144 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs reported 14,371 shares stake. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 15,658 shares. North Star Investment holds 5,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 259 shares. 95,000 are owned by Ally. Moreover, Tci Wealth has 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Tcw Incorporated holds 0.36% or 867,363 shares. Capital Research Investors holds 42.46M shares. Cibc National Bank Usa holds 19,767 shares. 6,437 are held by Synovus Financial Corporation.

