Brinker Capital Decreased Its Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stake by $454,916; Shares Rose; Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Shareholder Greenwich Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 3,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 8,253 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $856,000, down from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $114.39. About 94,519 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 20,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 73,642 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 94,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $23.31. It is down 30.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 27/03/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY)

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Tech Stock Could Be a Solid Dividend Pick – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What to Expect From Cypress Semiconductor’s (CY) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 11,084 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $69.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Outfront Media Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 59 investors sold CY shares while 111 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 273.11 million shares or 7.12% less from 294.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hodges Capital Management holds 341,645 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Waddell Reed Financial holds 0.44% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 7.98M shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 322 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Company invested in 39,366 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Inc has 72,909 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated holds 215 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors invested in 79,403 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 260,618 shares. State Street holds 9.27M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 1.94 million shares. Us Bancorporation De accumulated 84,446 shares. Hudock Cap Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 249 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 265,587 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.62M for 24.28 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability accumulated 0.33% or 264,859 shares. 3,963 were reported by Regions Financial Corporation. Linscomb Williams Inc stated it has 30,090 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh has invested 1.38% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). State Street has 9.58 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.39% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Td Asset stated it has 437,196 shares. Community Svcs Gp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 31,693 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund stated it has 3,164 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama owns 70,751 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 2,063 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.11% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.09% or 51,551 shares. 1,541 are held by Essex Invest Management Ltd Company.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04 million for 36.20 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc, which manages about $387.59 million and $102.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc by 26,595 shares to 121,470 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 4,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Management Corporation.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Cincinnati Financial (CINF) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Share Price Is Up 94% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.