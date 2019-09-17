Brinker Capital Decreased Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stake by $481,890 as Shares Rose; Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Trimmed Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $27.45 Million as Stock Declined

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 16,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 77,287 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, down from 93,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.96 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. It is down 56.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 14/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices CDS Tightens 25 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 13/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Processors: Ultimate Desktop CPUs for High-Performance Computing Available April 19 Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – AMD first-quarter revenue rises 40 pct; 18/05/2018 – Staying close to home, Infineon to build new chip plant in Austria; 13/03/2018 – CYBER-SECURITY RESEARCH FIRM AND CONSULTANCY CTS LABS RELEASES A “SEVERE SECURITY” ADVISORY ON ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES PROCESSORS; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Rev $1.65B; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS CTS LABS PREVIOUSLY UNKNOWN TO CO

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 162,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.38 million, down from 177,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.29. About 1.12 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – President Trump criticized Amazon over taxes on social media Thursday; 07/05/2018 – @JimCramer: Warren Buffett’s aversion to iPhones might’ve kept him out of $AMZN, $GOOGL; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO CITES WEB SERVICES STRENGTH INCLUDING NEW CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS AND EXTRA BUSINESS WITH EXISTING CUSTOMERS – MEDIA CALL; 20/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO RAISE PRIME SUBSCRIPTION PRICE TO $119 FROM $99 IN US; 18/04/2018 – Russia’s War on Telegram Expands to Google, Amazon Battlefields; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Made Just 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 09/05/2018 – SEARS HAUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM TO MAKE TIRE BUYS &

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vident Inv Advisory Lc holds 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 668 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 7,187 shares stake. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First National stated it has 9,376 shares. Bristol John W And Incorporated Ny has invested 3.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 2,236 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 1.04% or 29,737 shares. Northrock Prns Llc owns 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 381 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Corp reported 176 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,887 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 2.48% or 1.04 million shares. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.86% or 44,358 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has 31,797 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd stated it has 75,986 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.71 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd, which manages about $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 8.44M shares to 8.64M shares, valued at $179.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Amazon gives inside peek at expanded downtown Portland office – Portland Business Journal” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon bull sees international Prime potential – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon wants exclusives for IMDb TV – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AMD’s profit will be $165.22 million for 51.38 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 275.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Sep 4, 2019 : IGIB, TVIX, TQQQ, AMD, SQQQ, NIO, QQQ, AEO, RWT, ET, DEO, NOK – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AMD Short Sellers Have Returned – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why AMD Stock Is Soaring Today – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Intel is optimistic about cloud spending and an AMD price battle – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Serv Incorporated holds 113,221 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Eck has 0.23% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 72,200 shares. Cookson Peirce & Company Inc owns 9,219 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Veritable L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,978 shares. 428,535 are held by Nordea Mgmt Ab. Huntington Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 1,725 shares. Natixis Advsr LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). 39,976 are held by Cipher Cap Lp. Mengis Management Inc stated it has 21,700 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.03% or 414,335 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs stated it has 0.1% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Destination Wealth holds 1,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanseatic Mgmt holds 35,870 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd holds 0% or 50 shares.