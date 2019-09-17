Brinker Capital Cut Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake by $3.68 Million; Cme Group (CME) Holder Capstone Financial Advisors Has Lowered Position by $388,000

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 67.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 10,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 5,215 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, down from 15,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $225.45. About 1.23 million shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,657 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, down from 26,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $207. About 1.12 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME Group reaches deal to acquire NEX for $5.5 billion; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 15/03/2018 – NEX Group Receives Takeover Approach by CME Group; 07/05/2018 – CME’s SOFR futures debut with more than 50 participants; 09/05/2018 – CME CEO Duffy’s Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2022, From Dec. 31, 2020; 09/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 8; 29/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 AND AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 08/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures down, but off 7-week lows; 14/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: RISE ALMOST 2 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER JULY LHN8 SURPASSES 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bo

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.78M for 21.43 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4,227 shares to 13,004 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oppenheimer sees bumpier road for Ulta Beauty – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley names SHEconomy picks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/30/2019: ULTA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, CPB, TSN, TGT, BIG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Makeup malaise hits Ulta Beauty and peers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Trade Ahead of Earnings: ULTA, BBY, WDAY – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 586 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.07% or 732,213 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 46,400 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 17,524 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 86,902 shares. Gulf International Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Paloma Prns Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 4,838 shares. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 2,116 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 46,956 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company reported 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Chevy Chase Tru invested in 0.08% or 56,073 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 70,117 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.25% or 13,122 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). M&T Savings Bank Corp holds 116,011 shares. Coe Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,690 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.19% or 660,166 shares in its portfolio. Shelter Mutual Insurance invested in 3.07% or 55,390 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0.3% or 22,455 shares in its portfolio. 120,363 were reported by Franklin Resource. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.32% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 1,323 were reported by Scotia Capital. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 0.1% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 63,279 shares. Burns J W And Ny owns 18,165 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Gulf International Bankshares (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Fred Alger Management Inc owns 0.09% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 116,939 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund holds 0.29% or 7,465 shares.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, BBY, CME – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Houthis Cut Saudi Oil Supply, Who Wins? Hint: Not E&P Oil Names. Fintech Firesale, And Goldman Spoils Apple – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 31.55 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $618.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 5,607 shares to 129,276 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 42,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (TOLZ).