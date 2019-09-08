Brinker Capital Cut Position in Fiserv (FISV) by $351,208; Capital Advisors Cut Stake in Albemarle (ALB) by $3.00 Million as Stock Declined

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 55.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 37,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 29,998 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 67,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 1.01 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PROJECTS REMAIN “ON TRACK” WITH 2018 SPENDING SEEN AT $550-$675 MLN – CEO; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY R&D AND DVLPT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM – PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 06/03/2018 Graphene Rapidly Becoming the Industry Secret Weapon for Ultra-quick Battery Charging Technology

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 3,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 74,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, down from 78,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $108.62. About 3.22M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 3,781 shares to 21,648 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 4,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Merck Sharp & Dohme Federal Credit Union Goes Big with Biometrics – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $621.87 million for 29.20 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Oakbrook Limited Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 218,201 are owned by Somerville Kurt F. Moors And Cabot Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,980 shares. Moreover, Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4,724 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.15% or 120,322 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson has 18,956 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 134,597 shares. Martin Currie Ltd owns 51,765 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The reported 75,441 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Limited reported 0.12% stake. Winslow Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2.63M shares. Btc Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 57,797 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Liability holds 110,285 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Condor Capital Mngmt invested in 4,494 shares.

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 24.43% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.31 per share. ALB’s profit will be $169.37 million for 9.70 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 14,000 are owned by Bp Public Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Amp Cap Investors Ltd has 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited owns 164,485 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 22,666 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Agf owns 25,810 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 49,110 are owned by Motco. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 352,831 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 3,338 shares. 10 owns 22,836 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has 0.03% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 18,500 shares. Channing Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 21,068 are held by Fmr Ltd Llc. The Oklahoma-based Capital Advisors Inc Ok has invested 0.26% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 60,864 shares to 76,201 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 32,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).