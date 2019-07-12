Brinker Capital Cut Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding; Sealed Air (SEE) Shorts Increased By 7.67%

Brinker Capital Inc decreased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 52.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brinker Capital Inc sold 48,936 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock rose 2.08%. The Brinker Capital Inc holds 44,506 shares with $2.86 million value, down from 93,442 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $17.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $30.36. About 17.24M shares traded or 270.73% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) had an increase of 7.67% in short interest. SEE’s SI was 10.45M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.67% from 9.70 million shares previously. With 2.67 million avg volume, 4 days are for Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)’s short sellers to cover SEE’s short positions. The SI to Sealed Air Corporation’s float is 6.82%. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 879,984 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 19/04/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 23/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Names Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.65 billion. The companyÂ’s Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that incorporate equipment systems into customersÂ’ operations; and packaging equipment for loading, filling and dispensing, and retort and aseptic processing conditions. It has a 15.16 P/E ratio. It also provides graphic design, printing, training, field quality assurance, and remote diagnostics services; and clean-in-place and open plant systems that integrate cleaning chemicals, lubricants, floor care equipment, and cleaning and dispensing tools.

Among 4 analysts covering Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Sealed Air had 6 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, February 8. BMO Capital Markets maintained Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) rating on Monday, February 11. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $47 target.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal had 9 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 14 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the shares of FAST in report on Tuesday, February 12 to “Sector Weight” rating. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $60 target in Monday, April 8 report.

