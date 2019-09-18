Brinker Capital Cut Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding by $1.79 Million; Valuation Declined; Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Cypress Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $339,305 as Stock Price Rose

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 31.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 28,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 63,092 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00 million, down from 91,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 1.69M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 4,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 8,077 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $641,000, down from 12,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $102.2. About 2.35M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.2% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2.46M shares. Moreover, Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.33% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 77,987 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 2.23% or 50,908 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.08% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 19,728 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 4,610 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 312,884 were reported by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corp. Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 144,737 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fiduciary Tru accumulated 48,542 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.11% or 8,818 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 1.04M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Financial Corporation reported 546 shares stake. Asset Management One Limited holds 0.09% or 303,075 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Company holds 2,262 shares.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 26,324 shares to 114,467 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91 million for 15.24 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp has 132,380 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 128,799 shares. Frontier Invest Management has 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moller Fincl Service has 2,368 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc reported 2,939 shares. 43,600 were reported by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability. The North Carolina-based Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0.11% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Maryland-based Advisors Preferred Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Richard C Young & Communication holds 54,257 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.7% or 4.59 million shares. Van Eck Associates has 19,563 shares. New York-based Jefferies Gp Ltd has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 2.61M shares. 43,829 are held by Piedmont Inv Inc. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Lc has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 14,888 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.78 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $297.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 68,189 shares to 80,224 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 63,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.