Brinker Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Semtech (SMTC); Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Shareholder Oslo Asset Management Asa Lowered Stake as Valuation Declined

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 156,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 5.08 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73M, down from 5.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $422.81M market cap company. The stock increased 6.10% or $0.1526 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6526. About 2.34M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 260.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 13,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The institutional investor held 18,685 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $951,000, up from 5,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 695,712 shares traded or 21.64% up from the average. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Semtech; 30/05/2018 – Semtech 1Q EPS 18c; 19/03/2018 – Semtech Hosts Sixth Annual Charity Golf Tournament Supporting Ventura County Families; 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China; 24/05/2018 – Semtech to Present Educational Sessions at InfoComm 2018; 14/03/2018 – Semtech 4Q Loss $1.3M; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM EXPECTED TO DEPLOY A LORAWAN NETWORK BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY IN HANGZHOU & NINGBO BY MID-2018; 05/04/2018 – Semtech and loTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City Innovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SMTC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 6,600 shares. Prudential Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Cwm Ltd Liability Company has 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Pnc Group Inc reported 3,487 shares stake. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,376 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 227,627 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 45,363 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 8,429 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) or 6,000 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Co has 9,275 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Company Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Gemmer Asset Ltd accumulated 0% or 168 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 396,751 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 12,335 shares.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 11,901 shares to 506,087 shares, valued at $55.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,347 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 159,000 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $32.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 64,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 711,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Pete Inc (NYSE:OAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 57,500 were accumulated by Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Co. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 23.52M shares in its portfolio. Assetmark invested in 215 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Nv reported 77,894 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com reported 290 shares. Kestrel Investment Corp has 2.44% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 55,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 29,513 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Piedmont Advsr owns 0.01% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 38,158 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Harvey Management owns 87,300 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity, a California-based fund reported 374,520 shares. Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $80,600 activity.