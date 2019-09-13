BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV)’s Financial Results Comparing With PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Since BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) and PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightView Holdings Inc. 17 0.80 N/A -0.26 0.00 PRA Group Inc. 29 1.62 N/A 1.30 23.98

In table 1 we can see BrightView Holdings Inc. and PRA Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BrightView Holdings Inc. and PRA Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightView Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PRA Group Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6%

Analyst Recommendations

BrightView Holdings Inc. and PRA Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightView Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PRA Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, PRA Group Inc.’s average target price is $32, while its potential downside is -6.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BrightView Holdings Inc. and PRA Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of BrightView Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, PRA Group Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightView Holdings Inc. 4.44% 4.66% 21.53% 36.84% -12.57% 93.54% PRA Group Inc. 1.77% 10.66% 10.55% 7.01% -22.08% 27.74%

For the past year BrightView Holdings Inc. was more bullish than PRA Group Inc.

Summary

PRA Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors BrightView Holdings Inc.

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners. In addition, it provides fee-based services comprising vehicle location, skip tracing, and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities, and law enforcement; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts; and contingent collections of nonperforming loans. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.