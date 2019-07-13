BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Payment Data Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS)

BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) and Payment Data Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightView Holdings Inc. 15 0.79 N/A -0.26 0.00 Payment Data Systems Inc. 3 2.26 N/A -0.31 0.00

Demonstrates BrightView Holdings Inc. and Payment Data Systems Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BrightView Holdings Inc. and Payment Data Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightView Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Payment Data Systems Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -5.8%

Liquidity

BrightView Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Payment Data Systems Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. BrightView Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Payment Data Systems Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.8% of BrightView Holdings Inc. shares and 1.8% of Payment Data Systems Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of BrightView Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Payment Data Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightView Holdings Inc. 2.01% 11.84% 21.42% 20.72% 0% 63.76% Payment Data Systems Inc. -6.06% 2.9% -27.91% 36.26% 37.78% 49.4%

For the past year BrightView Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Payment Data Systems Inc.

Summary

BrightView Holdings Inc. beats Payment Data Systems Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Bazaarvoice, Inc. provides marketing tools to retailer and brand clients for understanding consumer voice. It provides its solutions through Bazaarvoice conversations platform, a software as a service platform, which enables clients to capture, manage, and display online consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, photos, questions and answers, videos, long-format narratives, seller ratings, and workbench analytics. The companyÂ’s platform also allows clients to pull in content from various social platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as organize and display photos, videos, texts, and links that leverage social content throughout their site. In addition, its platform allows brands and retailers to build their own branded community for engaging their advocates to gain content and momentum for new products and seasonal launches, as well as provides clients with the opportunity to search results at the product category level. The companyÂ’s content is used by clients for various applications, including online and mobile-optimized Websites, mobile applications, social networks, in-store kiosks, physical in-store displays, printed flyers, email, and other forms of online and offline media. As of April 30, 2017, it served 1,494 active clients in the retail, consumer products, travel and leisure, technology, telecommunications, financial services, healthcare, and automotive industries. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Australia. Bazaarvoice, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Payment Data Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check. The company also offers merchant account services for the processing of card-based transactions through the VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and JCB networks, including online terminal services accessed through a Website or retail services accessed through a physical terminal. In addition, it provides a proprietary Web-based customer service application that allows companies to process one-time and recurring payments through e-checks or credit cards; and an interactive voice response telephone system to companies, which accept payments directly from consumers over the telephone using e-checks or credit cards. Further, the company creates, manages, and processes prepaid card programs for corporate clients to issue prepaid cards to their customer base or employees; and issues general purpose reloadable cards to consumers as an alternative to a traditional bank account. Additionally, it operates billx.com, a consumer Website that allows consumers to process online payments to pay other individual; and provides prepaid cards to consumers for use in as a tool to stay on budget, manage allowances, and share money with family and friends. The company markets and sells its products and services directly, as well as through non-exclusive resellers. Payment Data Systems, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.