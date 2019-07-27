BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV)’s Financial Results Comparing With ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightView Holdings Inc. 16 0.84 N/A -0.26 0.00 ExlService Holdings Inc. 61 2.53 N/A 1.38 43.53

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BrightView Holdings Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BrightView Holdings Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightView Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BrightView Holdings Inc. Its rival ExlService Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. ExlService Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BrightView Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BrightView Holdings Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightView Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively ExlService Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $67.67, with potential upside of 0.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.8% of BrightView Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.9% of ExlService Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of BrightView Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of ExlService Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightView Holdings Inc. 2.01% 11.84% 21.42% 20.72% 0% 63.76% ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.2% 0.08% -2.13% 3.08% 11.37% 14.48%

For the past year BrightView Holdings Inc. was more bullish than ExlService Holdings Inc.

Summary

ExlService Holdings Inc. beats BrightView Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Bazaarvoice, Inc. provides marketing tools to retailer and brand clients for understanding consumer voice. It provides its solutions through Bazaarvoice conversations platform, a software as a service platform, which enables clients to capture, manage, and display online consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, photos, questions and answers, videos, long-format narratives, seller ratings, and workbench analytics. The companyÂ’s platform also allows clients to pull in content from various social platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as organize and display photos, videos, texts, and links that leverage social content throughout their site. In addition, its platform allows brands and retailers to build their own branded community for engaging their advocates to gain content and momentum for new products and seasonal launches, as well as provides clients with the opportunity to search results at the product category level. The companyÂ’s content is used by clients for various applications, including online and mobile-optimized Websites, mobile applications, social networks, in-store kiosks, physical in-store displays, printed flyers, email, and other forms of online and offline media. As of April 30, 2017, it served 1,494 active clients in the retail, consumer products, travel and leisure, technology, telecommunications, financial services, healthcare, and automotive industries. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Australia. Bazaarvoice, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.