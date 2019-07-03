BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Contrasting side by side

BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightView Holdings Inc. 15 0.83 N/A -0.26 0.00 TriNet Group Inc. 57 1.36 N/A 2.79 22.04

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BrightView Holdings Inc. and TriNet Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has BrightView Holdings Inc. and TriNet Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightView Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 55.8% 9%

Liquidity

BrightView Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TriNet Group Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. BrightView Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TriNet Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

BrightView Holdings Inc. and TriNet Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightView Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TriNet Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the average target price of TriNet Group Inc. is $60, which is potential -13.16% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.8% of BrightView Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.9% of TriNet Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of BrightView Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.8% are TriNet Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightView Holdings Inc. 2.01% 11.84% 21.42% 20.72% 0% 63.76% TriNet Group Inc. -1.92% -1.38% 26.11% 32.22% 16.64% 46.34%

For the past year BrightView Holdings Inc. was more bullish than TriNet Group Inc.

Summary

TriNet Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors BrightView Holdings Inc.

Bazaarvoice, Inc. provides marketing tools to retailer and brand clients for understanding consumer voice. It provides its solutions through Bazaarvoice conversations platform, a software as a service platform, which enables clients to capture, manage, and display online consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, photos, questions and answers, videos, long-format narratives, seller ratings, and workbench analytics. The companyÂ’s platform also allows clients to pull in content from various social platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as organize and display photos, videos, texts, and links that leverage social content throughout their site. In addition, its platform allows brands and retailers to build their own branded community for engaging their advocates to gain content and momentum for new products and seasonal launches, as well as provides clients with the opportunity to search results at the product category level. The companyÂ’s content is used by clients for various applications, including online and mobile-optimized Websites, mobile applications, social networks, in-store kiosks, physical in-store displays, printed flyers, email, and other forms of online and offline media. As of April 30, 2017, it served 1,494 active clients in the retail, consumer products, travel and leisure, technology, telecommunications, financial services, healthcare, and automotive industries. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Australia. Bazaarvoice, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.