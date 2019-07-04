BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BrightView Holdings Inc. has 92.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 64.56% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand BrightView Holdings Inc. has 1.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.07% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have BrightView Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightView Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting BrightView Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BrightView Holdings Inc. N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for BrightView Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightView Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 3.05 2.59

BrightView Holdings Inc. currently has an average target price of $22, suggesting a potential upside of 17.40%. The rivals have a potential upside of 65.14%. BrightView Holdings Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BrightView Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightView Holdings Inc. 2.01% 11.84% 21.42% 20.72% 0% 63.76% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year BrightView Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

BrightView Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, BrightView Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.52 Quick Ratio. BrightView Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BrightView Holdings Inc.

Dividends

BrightView Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

