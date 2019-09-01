BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Business Services company, BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of BrightView Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.41% of all Business Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand BrightView Holdings Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 6.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have BrightView Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightView Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing BrightView Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BrightView Holdings Inc. N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for BrightView Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightView Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.87 2.12 2.64

As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 81.97%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BrightView Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightView Holdings Inc. 4.44% 4.66% 21.53% 36.84% -12.57% 93.54% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year BrightView Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

BrightView Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, BrightView Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.56 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. BrightView Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BrightView Holdings Inc.

Dividends

BrightView Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BrightView Holdings Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Bazaarvoice, Inc. provides marketing tools to retailer and brand clients for understanding consumer voice. It provides its solutions through Bazaarvoice conversations platform, a software as a service platform, which enables clients to capture, manage, and display online consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, photos, questions and answers, videos, long-format narratives, seller ratings, and workbench analytics. The companyÂ’s platform also allows clients to pull in content from various social platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as organize and display photos, videos, texts, and links that leverage social content throughout their site. In addition, its platform allows brands and retailers to build their own branded community for engaging their advocates to gain content and momentum for new products and seasonal launches, as well as provides clients with the opportunity to search results at the product category level. The companyÂ’s content is used by clients for various applications, including online and mobile-optimized Websites, mobile applications, social networks, in-store kiosks, physical in-store displays, printed flyers, email, and other forms of online and offline media. As of April 30, 2017, it served 1,494 active clients in the retail, consumer products, travel and leisure, technology, telecommunications, financial services, healthcare, and automotive industries. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Australia. Bazaarvoice, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.