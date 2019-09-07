BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Comparison side by side

BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightView Holdings Inc. 17 0.82 N/A -0.26 0.00 Deluxe Corporation 43 0.99 N/A 2.82 15.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of BrightView Holdings Inc. and Deluxe Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightView Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 6.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BrightView Holdings Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Deluxe Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. BrightView Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Deluxe Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.7% of BrightView Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.2% of Deluxe Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of BrightView Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Deluxe Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightView Holdings Inc. 4.44% 4.66% 21.53% 36.84% -12.57% 93.54% Deluxe Corporation 4.47% 8.14% 1.52% -6.3% -24.35% 16.08%

For the past year BrightView Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Deluxe Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Deluxe Corporation beats BrightView Holdings Inc.

Bazaarvoice, Inc. provides marketing tools to retailer and brand clients for understanding consumer voice. It provides its solutions through Bazaarvoice conversations platform, a software as a service platform, which enables clients to capture, manage, and display online consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, photos, questions and answers, videos, long-format narratives, seller ratings, and workbench analytics. The companyÂ’s platform also allows clients to pull in content from various social platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as organize and display photos, videos, texts, and links that leverage social content throughout their site. In addition, its platform allows brands and retailers to build their own branded community for engaging their advocates to gain content and momentum for new products and seasonal launches, as well as provides clients with the opportunity to search results at the product category level. The companyÂ’s content is used by clients for various applications, including online and mobile-optimized Websites, mobile applications, social networks, in-store kiosks, physical in-store displays, printed flyers, email, and other forms of online and offline media. As of April 30, 2017, it served 1,494 active clients in the retail, consumer products, travel and leisure, technology, telecommunications, financial services, healthcare, and automotive industries. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Australia. Bazaarvoice, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.