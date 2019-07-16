BrightSphere Investment Group plc (BSIG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group plc 13 1.21 N/A 1.27 9.61 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 260.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BrightSphere Investment Group plc and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BrightSphere Investment Group plc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0.00% 199.7% 8.8% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

BrightSphere Investment Group plc and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0 2 0 2.00 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$13.75 is BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 18.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BrightSphere Investment Group plc and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 41.06%. About 0.2% of BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group plc -11.67% -15.35% -14.15% -5.43% -21.35% 14.14% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.51% 2.38% 0% 0% 2.6%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group plc has stronger performance than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group plc beats on 9 of the 10 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.