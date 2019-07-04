BrightSphere Investment Group plc (BSIG)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG) and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group plc 13 1.24 N/A 1.27 9.61 BlackRock Inc. 431 5.29 N/A 26.51 16.77

Table 1 highlights BrightSphere Investment Group plc and BlackRock Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSphere Investment Group plc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. BrightSphere Investment Group plc is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0.00% 199.7% 8.8% BlackRock Inc. 0.00% 13.3% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.73 beta means BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s volatility is 73.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, BlackRock Inc. has a 1.47 beta which is 47.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BrightSphere Investment Group plc and BlackRock Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 BlackRock Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The upside potential is 26.69% for BrightSphere Investment Group plc with consensus price target of $15. BlackRock Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $497.2 consensus price target and a 4.60% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, BrightSphere Investment Group plc is looking more favorable than BlackRock Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group plc shares are held by institutional investors while 85.1% of BlackRock Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of BlackRock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group plc -11.67% -15.35% -14.15% -5.43% -21.35% 14.14% BlackRock Inc. -4.54% -1.66% 3.96% 7.35% -17.67% 13.12%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group plc was more bullish than BlackRock Inc.

Summary

BlackRock Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors BrightSphere Investment Group plc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Plainsboro, New Jersey; and San Francisco, California.