BrightSphere Investment Group plc (BSIG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

We are contrasting BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group plc 13 1.22 N/A 1.27 9.61 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 21.90 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights BrightSphere Investment Group plc and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0.00% 199.7% 8.8% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BrightSphere Investment Group plc and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0 1 0 2.00 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BrightSphere Investment Group plc has an average price target of $15, and a 28.42% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BrightSphere Investment Group plc and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 26.95%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group plc -11.67% -15.35% -14.15% -5.43% -21.35% 14.14% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -0.38% -2.77% 0% -1.13% -14.47% 10.74%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group plc was more bullish than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.