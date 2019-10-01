BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 10 0.00 70.65M 1.27 8.43 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 739,790,575.92% 199.7% 8.8% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$12.83 is BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 29.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 30.23%. About 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.34% 0.59% 1.36% 6.81% 2.91% 14.15%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has weaker performance than Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.