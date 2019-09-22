BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG)’s Financial Results Comparing With MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 1.09 N/A 1.27 8.43 MFS California Municipal Fund 12 14.36 N/A 0.81 15.60

In table 1 we can see BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MFS California Municipal Fund is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is currently more affordable than MFS California Municipal Fund, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 0 0 0 0.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 25.29% upside potential and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has weaker performance than MFS California Municipal Fund

Summary

MFS California Municipal Fund beats on 6 of the 10 factors BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.