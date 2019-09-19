BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 1.12 N/A 1.27 8.43 Janus Henderson Group plc 22 1.86 N/A 2.25 8.91

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc. Janus Henderson Group plc has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Janus Henderson Group plc, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8% Janus Henderson Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 21.73% and an $12.83 consensus price target. Janus Henderson Group plc on the other hand boasts of a $23.55 consensus price target and a 8.98% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. looks more robust than Janus Henderson Group plc as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 65.4% respectively. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. had bullish trend while Janus Henderson Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group plc beats BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.