BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 13 1.05 N/A 1.27 8.43 Invesco Ltd. 20 1.60 N/A 2.00 9.61

Demonstrates BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Invesco Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Invesco Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8% Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.82 shows that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Invesco Ltd.’s beta is 1.5 which is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Invesco Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

The consensus price target of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is $12.83, with potential upside of 31.72%. Competitively the consensus price target of Invesco Ltd. is $20.8, which is potential 16.59% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. looks more robust than Invesco Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.89% of Invesco Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Invesco Ltd. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19% Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has weaker performance than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.