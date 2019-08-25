BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 0.96 N/A 1.27 8.43 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.17 N/A 0.52 24.05

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 44.00% for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. with average target price of $12.83.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares and 42.45% of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has 0.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has weaker performance than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund beats BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.