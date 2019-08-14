BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

As Asset Management companies, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 0.96 N/A 1.27 8.43 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 27 2.69 N/A 2.55 11.62

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.82 shows that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1.84 beta which is 84.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s upside potential is 43.83% at a $12.83 consensus price target. Competitively Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a consensus price target of $25, with potential downside of -8.59%. The results provided earlier shows that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. appears more favorable than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -0.54% 6.32% 4.37% 34.6% -8.99% 39.53%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was less bullish than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.