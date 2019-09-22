BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Comparison side by side

Since BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 1.09 N/A 1.27 8.43 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.35 N/A 0.02 479.47

In table 1 we can see BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has an average target price of $12.83, and a 25.29% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 26.94%. 0.3% are BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was less bullish than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.