BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Comparison side by side

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 13 0.99 N/A 1.27 8.43 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $12.83, and a 39.46% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.19% respectively. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was less bullish than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.