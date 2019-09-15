BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Contrasting side by side

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 1.12 N/A 1.27 8.43 Noah Holdings Limited 42 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59

Table 1 demonstrates BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Noah Holdings Limited has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Noah Holdings Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8%

Risk and Volatility

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s 1.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 82.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Noah Holdings Limited’s 84.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Noah Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

$12.83 is BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 21.84%. Meanwhile, Noah Holdings Limited’s average price target is $52, while its potential upside is 69.22%. The information presented earlier suggests that Noah Holdings Limited looks more robust than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.4% of Noah Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Noah Holdings Limited has 84.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19% Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has 0.19% stronger performance while Noah Holdings Limited has -25.35% weaker performance.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.