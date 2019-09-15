BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Contrasting side by side

Since BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 1.12 N/A 1.27 8.43 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.09 N/A 0.90 15.25

In table 1 we can see BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $12.83, and a 21.84% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 30.17%. About 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. was less bullish than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.