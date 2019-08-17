BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.70% 8.80% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. N/A 12 8.43 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. currently has an average price target of $15.5, suggesting a potential upside of 80.44%. The competitors have a potential upside of 133.26%. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has weaker performance than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.82 shows that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s peers beat BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.