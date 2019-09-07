BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Contrasting side by side

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 0.95 N/A 1.27 8.43 Ashford Inc. 43 0.31 N/A 3.29 10.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Ashford Inc. Ashford Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Ashford Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Ashford Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8% Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a beta of 1.82 and its 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ashford Inc. on the other hand, has 0.73 beta which makes it 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Ashford Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Ashford Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 37.22% upside potential and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares and 20.5% of Ashford Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.7% of Ashford Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19% Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has 0.19% stronger performance while Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Ashford Inc. beats BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.