BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 1.08 N/A 1.27 8.43 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.29 N/A 1.02 16.01

Demonstrates BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Apollo Investment Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Apollo Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Risk and Volatility

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.82. Apollo Investment Corporation’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.17 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s upside potential is 26.28% at a $12.83 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 43.3%. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Apollo Investment Corporation has 0.51% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has weaker performance than Apollo Investment Corporation

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.