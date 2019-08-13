Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG) to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019; Last Week Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MDLZ in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. See Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) latest ratings:

Brightsphere Investment Group Inc (NYSE:BSIG) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:BSIG) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Brightsphere Investment Group Inc’s current price of $8.83 translates into 1.13% yield. Brightsphere Investment Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 343,553 shares traded. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has declined 24.33% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BSIG News: 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE 1Q ENI REV. $247.8M, EST. $237.4M; 03/05/2018 – BrightSphere Investment 1Q Net $54.8M; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP PLC QTRLY GAAP REV $249.7 MLN VS $196.2 MLN; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP PLC – AUM OF $240.1 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.2% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE 1Q ENI/ADJ. UNIT 50C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE AUM $240.1B, EST. $241.38B; 03/05/2018 BrightSphere Investment 1Q EPS 52c; 03/05/2018 – BrightSphere Investment 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP PLC QTRLY U.S. GAAP EPS OF $0.52; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP PLC – QTRLY ECONOMIC NET INCOME EPS OF $0.50 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $78.24 billion. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. It has a 21.24 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Among 3 analysts covering BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BrightSphere Investment Group had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 2. Citigroup maintained BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $12.5000 target. Evercore downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $1500 target in Friday, May 3 report.