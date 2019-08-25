Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG) to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019; Kemper Has 1.1 Sentiment

Kemper Corp (KMPR) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 89 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 81 sold and decreased their stakes in Kemper Corp. The funds in our database reported: 41.05 million shares, down from 42.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Kemper Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 65 Increased: 62 New Position: 27.

Brightsphere Investment Group Inc (NYSE:BSIG) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:BSIG) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Brightsphere Investment Group Inc’s current price of $8.91 translates into 1.12% yield. Brightsphere Investment Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.91. About 312,310 shares traded. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has declined 24.33% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BSIG News: 03/05/2018 – BrightSphere Investment Raises Dividend to 10c; 04/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP PLC BSIG.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP PLC QTRLY U.S. GAAP EPS OF $0.52; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE AUM $240.1B, EST. $241.38B; 09/05/2018 – HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG HDDG.DE – BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP’S HOLDING IN THE COMPANY FELL TO 0 PCT FROM 4.98 PCT AS OF MAY 3; 03/05/2018 – BrightSphere Investment 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP PLC – AUM OF $240.1 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.2% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE 1Q ENI/ADJ. UNIT 50C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – BrightSphere Investment 1Q Rev $249.7M; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE 1Q ENI REV. $247.8M, EST. $237.4M

Among 3 analysts covering BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BrightSphere Investment Group has $1500 highest and $1100 lowest target. $12.83’s average target is 44.00% above currents $8.91 stock price. BrightSphere Investment Group had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Evercore given on Friday, May 3. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight”.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $818.56 million. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It has a 5.69 P/E ratio. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Another recent and important BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) news was published by Midasletter.com which published an article titled: “Departures Capital Inc CEO Aaron Missere Shares His Cannabis Investment Story – Midas Letter” on January 03, 2019.

Central Securities Corp holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation for 200,000 shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 566,961 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nicholas Investment Partners Lp has 1.7% invested in the company for 249,918 shares. The Illinois-based 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc has invested 1.66% in the stock. Skyline Asset Management Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 122,415 shares.

More notable recent Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CIFS and PMTS the only financial gainers, KMPR leads losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kemper Corp (KMPR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.