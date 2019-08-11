Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG) to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019; Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Has 1.04 Sentiment

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 113 funds increased or started new positions, while 109 decreased and sold stakes in Emergent Biosolutions Inc. The funds in our database reported: 42.54 million shares, up from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Emergent Biosolutions Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 77 Increased: 81 New Position: 32.

Brightsphere Investment Group Inc (NYSE:BSIG) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:BSIG) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Brightsphere Investment Group Inc’s current price of $8.82 translates into 1.13% yield. Brightsphere Investment Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 499,811 shares traded. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has declined 24.33% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BSIG News: 08/05/2018 – BrightSphere Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 15-16; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE AUM $240.1B, EST. $241.38B; 03/05/2018 – BrightSphere Investment 1Q Net $54.8M; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP PLC – QTRLY ECONOMIC NET INCOME EPS OF $0.50 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE 1Q ENI REV. $247.8M, EST. $237.4M; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP PLC – AUM OF $240.1 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.2% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE BOOST IN QTRLY DIV TO $0.10/SHR FROM 9C, EST. 10C; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP PLC QTRLY U.S. GAAP EPS OF $0.52; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Adds Aptiv, Exits BrightSphere: 13F; 04/05/2018 – BrightSphere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $810.29 million. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It has a 5.63 P/E ratio. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Among 3 analysts covering BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BrightSphere Investment Group had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 9. The rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line” on Friday, May 3. The stock of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2.

Another recent and important BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) news was published by Midasletter.com which published an article titled: “Departures Capital Inc CEO Aaron Missere Shares His Cannabis Investment Story – Midas Letter” on January 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 225,611 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has declined 16.70% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 12/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS COMPLETES MRP FOR BIOTHRAX IN EUROPE; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – PROMOTED ROBERT G. KRAMER SR. TO NEWLY-CREATED POSITION OF PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – SCALES CORPORATION LTD – SELLS BUSINESSES POLARCOLD STORES AND WHAKATU COLDSTORES LTD TO EMERGENT COLD; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – COLLABORATION WITH PROFECTUS BIOSCIENCES INC. AND EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC; 31/05/2018 – SPROTT INVESTS IN EMERGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS; 13/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – R– Urgent and Emergent Prescription Fills – 36C25618Q0521; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C, EST. EPS 25.8C; 24/05/2018 – Global group taps U.S. biotechs to speed work on Nipah vaccine

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. The Company’s products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride.