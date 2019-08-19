Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG) to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019; Clearline Capital LP Has Cut Flex LTD (FLEX) Holding

Brightsphere Investment Group Inc (NYSE:BSIG) is expected to pay $0.10 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:BSIG) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Brightsphere Investment Group Inc’s current price of $8.59 translates into 1.16% yield. Brightsphere Investment Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 547,365 shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) has declined 24.33% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BSIG News: 04/05/2018 – BrightSphere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE 1Q ENI/ADJ. UNIT 50C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE 1Q ENI REV. $247.8M, EST. $237.4M; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE BOOST IN QTRLY DIV TO $0.10/SHR FROM 9C, EST. 10C; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE AUM $240.1B, EST. $241.38B; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP PLC – INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.10 PER SHARE, UP 11.1%; 04/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP PLC BSIG.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP PLC QTRLY U.S. GAAP EPS OF $0.52; 03/05/2018 – BrightSphere Investment 1Q Rev $249.7M; 08/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman Adds Aptiv, Exits BrightSphere: 13F

Clearline Capital Lp decreased Flex Ltd (FLEX) stake by 52.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clearline Capital Lp sold 272,935 shares as Flex Ltd (FLEX)’s stock declined 2.45%. The Clearline Capital Lp holds 246,512 shares with $2.47M value, down from 519,447 last quarter. Flex Ltd now has $5.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 3.37M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 09/05/2018 – Flex Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN GSF POROUS FEMORAL LPS FLEX SIZE F, RIGHT® ” These devices are indicated for patients with; 30/05/2018 – Black Box launches new Radian Flex Video Wall Platform; 19/04/2018 – Investors Prepare to Flex Muscle in Support of Women on Boards; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) the Firm’s Investigation of Accusations of Improper Accounting; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM E-L; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Synthes, Inc.- Flex Arm Product Usage: The Synthes Flex Arm is a component of the Synthes Minimally Invasive Su; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd Sees 1Q Rev $6.3B-$6.7B; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 26/03/2018 – VentureMed Group’s FLEX Scoring Catheter® was Featured in a Successful Live Case at ISET 2018

Another recent and important BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) news was published by Midasletter.com which published an article titled: “Departures Capital Inc CEO Aaron Missere Shares His Cannabis Investment Story – Midas Letter” on January 03, 2019.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $789.16 million. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It has a 5.49 P/E ratio. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Among 3 analysts covering BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BrightSphere Investment Group has $1500 highest and $1100 lowest target. $12.83’s average target is 49.36% above currents $8.59 stock price. BrightSphere Investment Group had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Evercore. Citigroup maintained the shares of BSIG in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 25% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of Flex Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “China’s Huawei seeks compensation from Flex over withheld goods – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronics maker Flex ‘seized’ $100 mln of Huawei goods in China -Global Times – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Flex (FLEX) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Clearline Capital Lp increased Gms Inc stake by 260,677 shares to 359,516 valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) stake by 10,406 shares and now owns 71,486 shares. Fgl Hldgs was raised too.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $118.38 million for 10.86 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0.08% or 15.90 million shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc holds 10,040 shares. Shine Inv Advisory holds 0.01% or 3,047 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Lc has invested 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Swiss Bancorp reported 1.76 million shares. Commerce Savings Bank has 16,170 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Management has 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 16,324 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 8.43M shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Victory Capital Management reported 20.48 million shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 116,787 shares. Glenview Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 20.54 million shares or 1.83% of the stock. 1.13 million are held by Northern Corp. Moreover, Hanson & Doremus Investment has 0.39% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 117,025 shares.