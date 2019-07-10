Brighton Jones Upped Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $461,895; Share Value Rose; Delphi Management Decreased Stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) by $458,919

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 6,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,731 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 29,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $82.53. About 595,557 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 02/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to Webcast BMO Presentation; 11/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Tyson CTO Rewiring 83-Year-Old Food Giant; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q EPS 85c; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL STARTS; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – Tyson Foods CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tyson Foods Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSN); 27/03/2018 – Tyson Explores Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Boosted 85c by Lower Tax Rates

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 23.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 8,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 37,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $56.96. About 12.49M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 16,199 shares to 31,533 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 5,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,578 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 125,300 are held by Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.24% or 708,272 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Ltd owns 2.75 million shares. Jfs Wealth Lc invested in 0.04% or 2,949 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp Inc Inc accumulated 12.41 million shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp owns 0.31% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 18,614 shares. Salem Investment Counselors, North Carolina-based fund reported 366,827 shares. Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 2.48% or 66,299 shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 23,437 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. California-based Grassi has invested 1.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Harbour Invest Lc owns 54,295 shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett And Company Limited Liability Corp reported 3.85 million shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.86% or 61.84 million shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assoc owns 61,923 shares. Moreover, Amg Savings Bank has 0.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 31,970 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Rises 0.4%; Camber Energy Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Dell, Lenovo, Cisco and Hewlett Packard – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Technically Fragile Dow Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. TSN’s profit will be $539.32 million for 14.04 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Tyson Foods Stock Popped 51.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN): 3 Days To Buy Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” published on February 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “6 Reasons Investors Should Be Leery of Beyond Meat – The Motley Fool” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 6 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Tyson Foods, Lennar and State Street – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.