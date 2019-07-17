Brighton Jones Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Stake By $515,188; Shorts at Renn Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Raised By 25.23%

Renn Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) had an increase of 25.23% in short interest. RCG’s SI was 108,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 25.23% from 86,800 shares previously. With 25,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Renn Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)’s short sellers to cover RCG’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 1,002 shares traded. RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) has risen 6.27% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.84% the S&P500.

Brighton Jones Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 7.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brighton Jones Llc sold 6,962 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 10.28%. The Brighton Jones Llc holds 91,203 shares with $6.78M value, down from 98,165 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $109.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $90.08. About 5.59M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Stores Nationwide Will Be Closed The Afternoon Of May 29 For Racial-bias Training — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Coffee industry worried U.S. ruling on cancer warning may widen; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests has not hurt sales in April; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES NATIONWIDE FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCAT; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES DOUBLING FOOD BUSINESS BY 2021; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 19/05/2018 – Vox: Starbucks says everyone’s a customer after Philadelphia bias incident; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks has updated its guest policy to allow people to use its cafe and restrooms without making a purchase

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct accumulated 262,986 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Grimes & invested in 0.05% or 8,451 shares. Holderness Invs reported 7,764 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Notis reported 13,316 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 187,592 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett Communication has 30,040 shares. Meyer Handelman owns 76,594 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,272 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Co invested in 1.76% or 60,011 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 93,501 shares. Commerce Bankshares has invested 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Crawford Inv Counsel owns 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 12,631 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 22,581 are owned by Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $891.12M for 30.85 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Brighton Jones Llc increased Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) stake by 1,752 shares to 27,063 valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 2,651 shares and now owns 10,316 shares. Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) was raised too.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. The insider CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M. $3.46M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by Varma Vivek C on Wednesday, February 6. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million.

Among 12 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Starbucks had 17 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, April 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, April 26 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Neutral”. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Oppenheimer.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks Fortifies Global Presence With New Store in Beijing – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks: Competitive Landscape Shifts In China – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks (SBUX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks (SBUX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

More notable recent RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: DBL Distribution Cut – Seeking Alpha” on December 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Valuation Rebound – Seeking Alpha” published on January 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: 2 Calamos Funds Cut, MSF Reorganization – Seeking Alpha” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: RIV And FTF Rights Offerings – Seeking Alpha” published on October 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly CEF Roundup: More Nuveen Cuts And NTG Rights Offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2018.

RENN Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc. The company has market cap of $7.10 million. The fund is co-managed by Horizon Asset Management LLC. It has a 3.7 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.